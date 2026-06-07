Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 146,024 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5%

WFC stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here