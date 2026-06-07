Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 34,883 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.0%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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