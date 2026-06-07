Capital International Investors Has $1.25 Billion Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,177,669 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,728,929 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 12.34% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $1,253,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,797 shares of the company's stock worth $46,176,000 after buying an additional 97,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119,090 shares of the company's stock worth $52,193,000 after buying an additional 1,638,889 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,411.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 363,090 shares of the company's stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 339,070 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.0%

NCLH opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,660,817.80. The trade was a 15.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $12,371,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,388,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,083,750.72. This represents a 97.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Stephen Pagliuca disclosed major open-market purchases of 685,000 and 695,000 shares, a strong insider signal that investors may view as confidence in the company’s outlook.

Director Stephen Pagliuca disclosed major open-market purchases of and shares, a strong insider signal that investors may view as confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to strong-buy , adding to bullish sentiment around the stock.

Freedom Capital upgraded to , adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s last earnings report beat EPS expectations, and recent commentary noted the stock has been moving higher since that release, suggesting momentum from better-than-expected profitability.

The company’s last earnings report beat EPS expectations, and recent commentary noted the stock has been moving higher since that release, suggesting momentum from better-than-expected profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage with a Market Perform rating and an $18 price target , which is close to the current share price and implies limited near-term upside.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage with a rating and an , which is close to the current share price and implies limited near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management has described 2027 as a “transition year” amid current pressures, indicating the recovery story may take time to play out. Norwegian Cruise sees 2027 as 'transition year' despite current pressures

Management has described amid current pressures, indicating the recovery story may take time to play out. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts remain cautious overall, with the broader consensus still around Hold and some firms lowering price targets, which may be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here