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Capital International Investors Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Capital International Investors boosted its Johnson & Johnson stake by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, holding 7.47 million shares worth about $1.55 billion at quarter-end.
  • Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, with EPS of $2.70 and revenue of $24.06 billion, while also raising its full-year guidance to 11.45–11.65 EPS for FY 2026.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $1.34 per share from $1.30, bringing the annualized payout to $5.36 and a dividend yield of about 2.3%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Johnson & Johnson.

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,471,031 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,605,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.31% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,546,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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