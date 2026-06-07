Capital International Sarl Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,501 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,053.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,900 shares of the company's stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,474 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $211,703,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 560.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,287 shares of the company's stock worth $187,609,000 after acquiring an additional 521,312 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3,127.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 408,740 shares of the company's stock worth $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 396,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,101,285 shares of the company's stock worth $336,343,000 after acquiring an additional 325,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $307.99 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.56 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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