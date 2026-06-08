Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 7,681 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 585,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.60% of Equinix worth $448,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,265,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,959,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $984,355,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,235,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $946,724,000 after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $605,549.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,608.86. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,053 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,731. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $1,080.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,058.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $914.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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