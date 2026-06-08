Capital Research Global Investors Has $290.11 Million Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,343 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.29% of CME Group worth $290,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,241,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $636,487,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,656,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $164,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on CME Group from $340.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $305.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $257.40 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $288.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.67. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.56 and a 1 year high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CME Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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