Capital World Investors Has $582.62 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395,096 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,341 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.29% of Delta Air Lines worth $582,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $4,723,067.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,727,497.35. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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