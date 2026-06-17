Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,424,092 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309,342 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,092 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of Comcast worth $128,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Internet Delivered to Your Doorstep Within Hours: Xfinity Launches Same-Day WiFi

Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Positive Sentiment: A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Spielberg’s ’Disclosure Day’ opens to $93.9M globally, beats forecasts

A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change.

Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt cut its price target on Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Rosenblatt Lowers PT on Comcast (CMCSA) Stock

Rosenblatt cut its price target on to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Negative Sentiment: MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Moffettnathanson adjusts price target on Comcast

MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying on Comcast, suggesting traders are positioning for further downside or hedging against near-term weakness.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here