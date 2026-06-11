Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 59,279 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $41,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 2.1%

T stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T launched Unlimited Day Pass , a new on-demand iPad connectivity offer that lets eligible U.S. users on any carrier get unlimited data for $3 a day. This expands AT&T’s wireless monetization opportunities and could attract incremental usage and revenue. Article Title

AT&T launched , a new on-demand iPad connectivity offer that lets eligible U.S. users on any carrier get unlimited data for $3 a day. This expands AT&T’s wireless monetization opportunities and could attract incremental usage and revenue. Positive Sentiment: AT&T is continuing to push fiber expansion and bundled offerings , including simplified home internet tiers, wireless savings, and added features such as Internet Backup and All-Fi Pro. Investors may see this as a sign of improving revenue mix and stronger cross-selling potential. Article Title

AT&T is continuing to push , including simplified home internet tiers, wireless savings, and added features such as Internet Backup and All-Fi Pro. Investors may see this as a sign of improving revenue mix and stronger cross-selling potential. Positive Sentiment: AT&T’s partnership activity in connected cars, in-vehicle entertainment, and AI-powered transportation infrastructure points to additional growth avenues beyond traditional wireless service. These collaborations may support a longer-term bull case for revenue diversification. Article Title

AT&T’s partnership activity in points to additional growth avenues beyond traditional wireless service. These collaborations may support a longer-term bull case for revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent items, including AT&T’s presentation at the Mizuho Technology Conference and broader telecom-sector watchlist coverage, are mainly informational and did not introduce a major new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent items, including AT&T’s presentation at the and broader telecom-sector watchlist coverage, are mainly informational and did not introduce a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T to Perform from Outperform , citing caution around long-term broadband growth and fiber expansion risks. That analyst shift may be weighing on sentiment despite the company’s cheaper valuation. Article Title

Oppenheimer , citing caution around long-term broadband growth and fiber expansion risks. That analyst shift may be weighing on sentiment despite the company’s cheaper valuation. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting a major customer data setback for Verizon and AT&T could raise investor concerns about privacy, regulatory risk, or carrier-level data practices, even if the direct financial impact is unclear. Article Title

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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