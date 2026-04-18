Chicago Capital LLC Buys 28,281 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,844 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,281 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 103,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company's stock.

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Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BN

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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