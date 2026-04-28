Chubb Limited $CB Holdings Increased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.6% of Vest Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $124,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Chubb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 75.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $324.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.40. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. HSBC increased their price target on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $319.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $349.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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