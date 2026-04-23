Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 215.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 81.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CB stock opened at $325.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.37. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 18.58%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core operating performance beat expectations — Chubb reported core operating income/EPS and revenue above Street forecasts, with consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%, P&C net premiums up, and a P&C combined ratio of ~84.0%, underscoring underwriting strength. Read More.

Core operating performance beat expectations — Chubb reported core operating income/EPS and revenue above Street forecasts, with consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%, P&C net premiums up, and a P&C combined ratio of ~84.0%, underscoring underwriting strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting and investment income strength — Analysts and reports highlight higher P&C underwriting profit, life income growth and improved combined ratio contributing to the beat, supporting Chubb’s core profitability trajectory. Read More.

Underwriting and investment income strength — Analysts and reports highlight higher P&C underwriting profit, life income growth and improved combined ratio contributing to the beat, supporting Chubb’s core profitability trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support and raised targets — Several firms raised price targets or reiterated positive views (Barclays raised its PT to $375; Citizens JMP raised its PT to $365), suggesting some analysts see meaningful upside from current levels. Read More.

Brokerage support and raised targets — Several firms raised price targets or reiterated positive views (Barclays raised its PT to $375; Citizens JMP raised its PT to $365), suggesting some analysts see meaningful upside from current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — Management commentary is in the Q1 call transcript for investors to assess guidance, reserve trends and pricing commentary. (Review management tone for signs of property market stress.) Read More.

Earnings call transcript available — Management commentary is in the Q1 call transcript for investors to assess guidance, reserve trends and pricing commentary. (Review management tone for signs of property market stress.) Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views — Some outlets/models (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.) see multi‑quarter upside while others keep neutral stances; watch for divergence between quantitative models and sell‑side price targets. Read More.

Mixed analyst views — Some outlets/models (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.) see multi‑quarter upside while others keep neutral stances; watch for divergence between quantitative models and sell‑side price targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating with a lower $315 PT — an anchor for near‑term sentiment and a reminder that some analysts remain cautious on upside from current levels. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating with a lower $315 PT — an anchor for near‑term sentiment and a reminder that some analysts remain cautious on upside from current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction driven by signs of a softening property insurance market — CNBC reports investors are focused less on the beat and more on increasing competition and declining rates in property insurance, which could pressure P&C pricing and future margins. Read More.

Market reaction driven by signs of a softening property insurance market — CNBC reports investors are focused less on the beat and more on increasing competition and declining rates in property insurance, which could pressure P&C pricing and future margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS affected by realized losses — Some coverage notes a GAAP EPS miss or pressure from higher realized losses, creating earnings-quality concerns despite strong core operating results. That contributed to the stock pullback. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on Chubb in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Chubb from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $347.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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