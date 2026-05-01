Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,381 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Sanmina worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 572.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,479.45. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $217.82 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $230.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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