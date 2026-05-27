Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Holdings Raised by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 158.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 698.3% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,021 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,002.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,096.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,008.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $961.45. The firm has a market cap of $444.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $1,185 price target, reinforcing the view that Costco (COST) still has upside if it delivers another solid quarter. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $1,185 price target, reinforcing the view that still has upside if it delivers another solid quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and options traders expect a meaningful post-earnings move, highlighting how much attention Costco is drawing heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and options traders expect a meaningful post-earnings move, highlighting how much attention is drawing heading into results. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage points to strong membership growth, digital gains, and AI-driven personalization as drivers of continued sales momentum for Costco . Article Title

Recent coverage points to strong membership growth, digital gains, and AI-driven personalization as drivers of continued sales momentum for . Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews say Costco is well positioned for earnings, but its premium valuation may limit enthusiasm unless the company beats expectations convincingly. Article Title

Multiple previews say is well positioned for earnings, but its premium valuation may limit enthusiasm unless the company beats expectations convincingly. Negative Sentiment: A federal jury ruled against Costco in a disability discrimination case, adding a legal and compliance overhang and potential extra costs from attorneys’ fees. Article Title

A federal jury ruled against in a disability discrimination case, adding a legal and compliance overhang and potential extra costs from attorneys’ fees. Negative Sentiment: One article noted the shares are slipping ahead of earnings, reflecting investor caution and valuation concerns rather than a major operational setback. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,185.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,052.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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