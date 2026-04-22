Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 14,140 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 938.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research upped their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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