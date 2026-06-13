Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $90.46 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,442 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 130,067 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Target worth $90,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Target's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Target's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.11.

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Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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