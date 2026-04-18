Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $267.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $273.50. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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