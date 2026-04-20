Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,969 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,392 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Pinterest by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 102,669 shares of the company's stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.13 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,825.22. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,443 shares of company stock valued at $113,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company's stock.

Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More.

Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More.

Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More.

Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More.

Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More.

Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major legal overhang — multiple class actions filed: Several law firms have announced securities‑fraud suits alleging misstatements about ad revenue/capabilities for the Feb 7, 2025–Feb 12, 2026 period; the lead‑plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026. The volume of filings increases litigation risk, potential costs and uncertainty that can pressure the stock. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Pinterest from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.42.

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Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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