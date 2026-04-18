Cwm LLC Purchases 19,332 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,371 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $89,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $311.24 and its 200-day moving average is $329.42. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here