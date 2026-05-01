Danske Bank A S Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,818 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,884 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $143,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company's stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company's stock worth $35,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,383 shares of the company's stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here