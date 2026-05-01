Danske Bank A S Has $207.09 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 175.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 422,697 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.17% of Chubb worth $207,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $785,468,000 after buying an additional 1,199,963 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,217,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $557,493,000 after buying an additional 693,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after buying an additional 513,852 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $327.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $329.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.95.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here