Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,738 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Datadog worth $27,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $250.33 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $162.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 658.78, a P/E/G ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $5,745,327.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,194,405.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $3,914,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 285,283 shares in the company, valued at $56,300,600.05. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 923,616 shares of company stock valued at $155,773,338 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

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About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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