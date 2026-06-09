Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 697.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,519 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Datadog were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $469,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Datadog by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,310 shares of the company's stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-writeups this morning highlighted Datadog as a buy candidate, reinforcing the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s growth outlook. Zacks article

Multiple analyst-writeups this morning highlighted Datadog as a buy candidate, reinforcing the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance preview says investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” suggesting an upcoming catalyst or event that could move the stock, though the article details are not yet clear. Yahoo Finance article

A Yahoo Finance preview says investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” suggesting an upcoming catalyst or event that could move the stock, though the article details are not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has emphasized Datadog’s strong year-to-date rally and improved growth narrative after its beat-and-raise earnings report, which continues to support the stock’s premium valuation. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary has emphasized Datadog’s strong year-to-date rally and improved growth narrative after its beat-and-raise earnings report, which continues to support the stock’s premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been a drag on sentiment: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, cutting her stake by more than 80%, adding to a cluster of recent executive sales at Datadog. SEC filing

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $231.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 609.70, a PEG ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total transaction of $3,041,836.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,755,472.59. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,883.30. This trade represents a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092,745 shares of company stock worth $208,588,211. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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