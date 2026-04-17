Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $14.89 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,152 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 41.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AbbVie by 31.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,657 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,609,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.54 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $369.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average is $223.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here