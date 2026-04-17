Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $3.33 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company's stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

PLTR stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a PE ratio of 226.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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