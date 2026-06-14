Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 506.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 758,862 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $708.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $675.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.06 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Research raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here