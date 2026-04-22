Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 12,470 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,570 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.35.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $158.50 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.90) EPS. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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