Employees Provident Fund Board Purchases Shares of 171,680 The Clorox Company $CLX

Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,310,000. Employees Provident Fund Board owned about 0.14% of Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1,436.8% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Clorox Trading Up 0.1%

CLX opened at $95.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.82. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

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About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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