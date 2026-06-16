Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 10,999 Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,999 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $124,264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,742 shares of the software maker's stock worth $145,073,000 after purchasing an additional 306,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,035.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303,268 shares of the software maker's stock worth $62,164,000 after buying an additional 289,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,204,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MANH opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.61. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.06 and a fifty-two week high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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