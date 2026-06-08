Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,569 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 15,569 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,687,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,432,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,052,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,056,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.0%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $305.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.13 and a 200-day moving average of $332.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $365.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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