Estabrook Capital Management Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,100 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Estabrook Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management's holdings in Chevron were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 29,842 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the first quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

