Estabrook Capital Management Sells 5,353 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $329.75 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.90. The firm has a market cap of $298.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

