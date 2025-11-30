Estabrook Capital Management Sells 600 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the company's stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,074.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $889.37 and a 200 day moving average of $799.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

