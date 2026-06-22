Everstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Everstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,106 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC's holdings in Clorox were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,946,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 884,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,136,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,244,000 after purchasing an additional 426,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.Clorox's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here