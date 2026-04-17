Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,329 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,315 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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