Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after buying an additional 4,299,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 427,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 75.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,963 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $328.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $329.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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