Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,947 Target Corporation $TGT

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,947 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Target accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Target by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $26,910,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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