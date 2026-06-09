Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 105,853 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,640 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Lam Research were worth $52,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,872 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $452,331,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,547,000 after buying an additional 412,833 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 7.0%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $324.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.48 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55. The company has a market cap of $405.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.02 and a one year high of $346.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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