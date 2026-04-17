Fisher Funds Management LTD Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,168 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $9,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,907 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,469 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 79,333 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 406,803 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $33,240,000 after buying an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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