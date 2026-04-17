Fisher Funds Management LTD Buys 5,248 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,902 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned approximately 0.15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 85.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 249.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 486 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ASR opened at $339.16 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $346.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $283.40 and a 1-year high of $381.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $500.58 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $300.00.

View Our Latest Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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