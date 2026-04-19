Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 925.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,606 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 895.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. ZEGA Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 767.3% in the 4th quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here