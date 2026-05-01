GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,044,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,006,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $806,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,419,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $733,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,048,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $709,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,932 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut Microchip Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MCHP

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $36,879,915.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at $840,663,616.65. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is -627.59%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

See Also

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