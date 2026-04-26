Generali Investments Management Co LLC Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Generali Investments Management Co LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,049 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore boosted their target price on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 4.3%

Teradyne stock opened at $418.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Key Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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