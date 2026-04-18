GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 16,401 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,743 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,387 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $406,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,290,058.64. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $213.37 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $255.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank raised Marathon Petroleum to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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