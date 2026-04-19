Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 214,549 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 871.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,175 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 214,549 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 9.7%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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