H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Bought by Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703,788 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,228,617 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises 10.1% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 1.20% of H World Group worth $174,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of H World Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,177,593 shares of the company's stock worth $515,376,000 after buying an additional 690,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of H World Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,334,604 shares of the company's stock worth $392,143,000 after buying an additional 3,483,760 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,153,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of H World Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,492,241 shares of the company's stock worth $58,362,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,737 shares of the company's stock worth $62,241,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

H World Group Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $45.00 on Friday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's payout ratio is presently 114.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H World Group news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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