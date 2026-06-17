Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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