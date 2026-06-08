Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,697,000 after acquiring an additional 201,856 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 415,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,091,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company's stock.

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Key Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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