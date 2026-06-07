Havemeyer Place LP Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,359 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 411,262 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,579,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 463,701 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,096,000 after acquiring an additional 80,744 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after acquiring an additional 636,441 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in PayPal by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 623,059 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,782,000 after acquiring an additional 536,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of PYPL opened at $41.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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